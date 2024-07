MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Port infrastructure in the Odessa Region has been damaged, Odessa Mayor Gennady Trukhanov said.

"Buildings and other port infrastructure constructions have been damaged. A fire broke out, which we have eliminated," he said on his Telegram channel without providing any additional details.

Earlier today, Strana.Ua reported explosions in Odessa, as well as in the port of the city of Chernomorsk.