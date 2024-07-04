Istanbul principles could launch dialogue, but Kiev rejects them — Kremlin spokesman

ASTANA, July 4. /TASS/. The principles, formulate in the Istanbul agreements could have become the basis for the settlement in Ukraine, but the authorities in Kiev reject them, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman pointed out Moscow’s principal position, which says that these agreements may become a basis for the settlement, which, however, "does not mean that they may become a basis point by point."

"The principle itself is suitable, it can become a basis for a conversation," Peskov explained. "But we see that the Ukrainian side rejects that as well.".