Use of power methods rising in global politics — SCO declaration

ASTANA, July 4. /TASS/. Leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has stated that methods of force are increasingly used in global politics, which is why it is necessary to increase the role of the organization in building a new world order, according to the Astana Declaration of the SCO Council of Heads of State signed in the Kazakh capital.

The document starts from stating that "tectonic shifts are underway" in global politics, economy and other areas now.

"A fairer and more multipolar world order is arising, possibilities for development of states, mutually beneficial and equal cooperation are expanding. That said, the use of power methods is increasing, with norms of international law being systematically violated, geopolitical confrontation and conflicts are rising, stability risks, globally and in the SCO region, are multiplying," the declaration reads.

Amid this background member states consider it necessary "to increase the SCO’s role in the creation of new democratic, fair, political and economic international order," according to the document.