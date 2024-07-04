Apple blocked 25 mobile apps of VPN services — regulator

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Apple blocked twenty-five mobile apps of VPN services in the Russian App Store as required by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor), the regulator’s press service told TASS.

The ban on distributing information in the Internet that advertises or popularizes tools to bypass blockings is effective in Russia since March 1 of this year, the watchdog said.

"According to requirements of Roskomnadzor, Apple blocked 25 mobile apps of VPN services placed in the Russian App Store," the press service said.