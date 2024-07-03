Russian forces destroy another US-made Abrams tank in Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed another US-made Abrams tank during the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the tank was located and later destroyed in the Avdeyevka area with the use of a Msta-S self-propelled gun.

"Artillery crews from the Battlegroup Center used a Krasnopol smart munition to destroy another Abrams M1 tank in the Avdeyevka area during the special military operation," the statement reads.