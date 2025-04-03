Russia ready to help make Sahel militaries stronger — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to enrich the military capabilities of the countries of Africa’s Sahel region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated.

"I highlighted Moscow’s readiness to contribute to building the capacity of the combined forces of the Sahel countries, increasing their combat capabilities and the combat efficiency of the national armed forces of each of the three countries, training their troops and law enforcement officers," the top Russian diplomat said following talks with the foreign ministers of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, which make up the Alliance of Sahel States.

Lavrov also "pointed to Russia’s readiness to provide comprehensive assistance to the confederation in all three priority areas of its activities." "The first one is defense and security, the second one is the economy and the third one is diplomacy, that is, participation in global processes," he specified.

"We will fully support the consolidated positions of the continent in the future, assisting the formation of a fairer multipolar world order, where the African continent and Africa’s integration institutions should have a rightful place," the top Russian diplomat asserted.

According to Lavrov, at today’s meeting, the parties "were pleased to take note of their mutual determination to boost partnership based on mutual trust, respect and benefit.".