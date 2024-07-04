Armenia ready for strategic partnership with US — PM

YEREVAN, July 4. /TASS/. Armenia is ready to enhance its relations with the US to the level of a strategic partnership in many fields, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a message to US President Joe Biden on US Independence Day.

"I am happy to record that the commitment to further expansion of our cooperation in democratic reforms, promotion of economic and energy resilience, justice, fight against corruption, security cooperation and cooperation on other fields was reflected in the vision of raising the strategic dialogue between Armenia and the USA to the level of strategic partnership," the Armenian prime minister said.

According to Pashinyan, "Armenia greatly values the role of the United States in the peace-building process in our region and deeply appreciates the US support for the sovereignty, independence, democracy, territorial integrity and inviolability of the borders of the Republic of Armenia in accordance with the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration."

"I would like to take this opportunity to reaffirm Armenia's commitment to the peace agenda and express confidence that our continued and strengthening partnership at this critical time will contribute to building a peaceful and more prosperous future for our two countries and the region," the Armenian prime minister said.