US defense weapons plant rocked by explosion, casualties reported — AP

NEW YORK, July 3. /TASS/. At least two people were injured and another went missing as a result of an explosion at the General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems’ plant in the US city of Camden in Arkansas, AP reported.

According to the news agency, the plant manufactures 105mm to 155mm artillery shells.

"At this time, we are working with first responders and can confirm the incident resulted in at least two injuries and one missing individual," a General Dynamics official said in a statement. "We are cooperating fully with the authorities as they conduct their investigation."

No more additional details were provided.