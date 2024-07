MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. US rapper Kanye West has left Moscow, the team of the Gosha Rubchinskiy brand confirmed to TASS.

Earlier, the Mash TV channel said that overnight on July 1, West arrived at Vnukovo Airport to fly out of Moscow. Designer Gosha Rubchinskiy was seeing him off.

"Yes, I confirm this," the source told TASS.

Earlier, the brand’s representative told TASS that West was in Moscow on a private visit.