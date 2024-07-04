Russia, Iran have almost identical approaches to key global issues — Putin

ASTANA, July 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow and Tehran have similar approaches to key world issues.

"Our approaches to key issues on the international agenda are practically identical," the Russian president said at a meeting with Acting Iranian President Mohammad Mokhber.

According to Putin, Moscow and Tehran "are united by the aspiration to create a multipolar world order, to respect all norms of international law, and to preserve the central role of the United Nations."

Putin asked Mokhber to "pass along his wishes for good health and prosperity to Iran's Supreme Leader" Ali Khamenei.