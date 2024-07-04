Gazprom Export wins court ruling to halt Axpo Solutions' arbitration abroad

ST. PETERSBURG, July 4. /TASS/. The Arbitration Court of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region upheld Gazprom Export's claim against Switzerland’s Axpo Solutions AG banning it from continuing foreign arbitration proceedings, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

The court ruled that the Austrian company will have to pay Gazprom Export about 623.2 mln euros, if it violates the ban.

Earlier, Gazprom Export demanded that Axpo Solutions AG be prohibited from continuing arbitration proceedings at the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce and that it be fined if it failed to comply with the judicial act.

Axpo Solutions is a Swiss energy trader.

About Gazprom legal disputes

Earlier Gazprom filed claims in the Russian court against German traders Uniper Global Commodities SE and Meta-Methanhandel GmbH, Austria’s OMV Exploration & Production GmbH, Czech companies NET4GAS, CEZ and Innogy Energie, Naftogaz of Ukraine, the Dutch gas transport Gasunie Transport Service, the operator of the BBL gas pipeline between the UK and the Netherlands, Slovakia’s ZSE Energia and Vychodoslovenska energetika, Swiss company DXT Commodities, France’s Engie and the Polish-Russian company Europol GAZ, which owns the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, demanding a ban on continuing arbitration proceedings in foreign courts. The Russian company won all its claims to ban the continuation of legal proceedings abroad.