Zambia interested in fuel supplies from Russia — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Zambia is interested in supplies of Russian fuel and also invites Russian companies to cooperate in the field of agriculture, Russian Ambassador to Zambia Azim Yarakhmedov said on Thursday.

"[The Zambian side] is interested in energy issues, issues of fuel supplies, especially diesel fuel [from Russia]," the ambassador said.

Yarakhmedov also noted that Zambia is very interested in attracting Russian business and investment. In addition, the country is ready to provide Russian businessmen with the necessary assistance within the framework of cooperation in agriculture. Thus, according to the diplomat, Zambia can provide "up to 100,000 - 200,000 hectares of land to Russian companies, if they want to work here and grow something that does not grow in Russia."

In this regard, he also mentioned the active development of sister city relations between the cities of Russia and Zambia. "Four days ago, a fairly large delegation from the city of Rostov-on-Don flew in. They stayed here for several days and signed a sister city agreement with the mayor's office of Lusaka," he said.