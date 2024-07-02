Press review: Kiev puts out negotiation feelers and Moscow to put OSCE membership on ice

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Ukraine is willing to hold talks with Russia through mediators; Russia gets set to suspend participation in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly; and the US Supreme Court rules on immunity for Donald Trump. These stories topped Tuesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Media: Ukraine willing to hold talks with Russia through mediators Russia is ready to resume dialogue on Ukraine as long as it achieves its goals, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky’s statement about Kiev’s willingness to hold talks with Moscow through intermediaries, just like the two countries did in the grain deal, which involved Turkey and the United Nations, Vedomosti notes. Moscow is unlikely to go for Zelensky’s plan, as the grain deal mechanism saw it get the short end of the stick, not meeting the conditions put forward by Russia, Vladimir Bruter, an expert with the International Institute for Humanitarian and Political Studies, said. According to him, "the main beneficiary of the Ukrainian crisis remains behind the scenes." "I believe that a breakthrough will only be possible if Russia and the US launch direct talks," the analyst noted. Turkey is not a suitable mediator because despite being a good trade and economic partner of Russia, the country is also a member of the hostile NATO bloc, Ivan Skorikov, head of the Ukraine Department at the Institute of CIS Studies, explained. "There is no need to talk about neutrality, just look at the inequity of the Minsk and Istanbul agreements," he noted. "Given the situation on the frontline, it’s Ukraine that should be willing to make concessions because Russia has withstood the pressure of sanctions and its defense industry is actively developing. Besides, Moscow’s position is supported by the majority of countries," Skorikov emphasized. This is not the first time that the Ukrainian authorities have sought to change their approach to resolving the crisis, Denis Denisov, an expert at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, pointed out. "In the past two and a half years, Kiev has changed its rhetoric several times. Going back to 2014, the Ukrainian authorities have been pursuing a consistent policy aimed at steering the conversation away from functional issues and holding discussions for the sake of discussions. As for the Ukrainian leader’s statements, they can hardly be seen as a clear position seeking peace agreements," the expert said. Izvestia: Russia to suspend participation in OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Russia’s upper and lower houses of parliament, the Federation Council and the State Duma, are expected to decide to suspend Moscow’s participation in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Parliamentary Assembly on July 3. That said, the country’s withdrawal from the OSCE is not currently being discussed as Russia reserves the right to return if conditions are improved for its delegation, said parliament members interviewed by Izvestia.

Read also Committee recommends Federation Council suspend Russia's OSCE PA membership

Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, pointed out that since 2022, Russia has faced increasing obstacles from the organization, such as its delegation members being denied entry visas and the right to speak. Konstantin Kosachev, a member of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, noted that "the OSCE was conceived as a platform for comparing positions and trying to align them, if possible." "The OSCE has recently stopped addressing general issues, becoming a vehicle for the collective West to impose its views on all others. It’s not us that have changed but the organization; it has been changed from within and actually destroyed. It certainly makes no sense for Russia to work in an organization that no longer is a platform for comparing and harmonizing positions," the senator stated. "If and when the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly creates normal conditions for our work, if and when we receive guarantees and the principle of consensus is established in the organization, the decision may be reviewed," Kosachev added. Alexey Fenenko, professor with the Department of International Security at Moscow State University’s Faculty of World Politics, believes that things are heading towards Russia’s gradual withdrawal from the OSCE. "Following Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s high-profile statement in 2004 that the OSCE in its current shape does not suit us, Russia has been trying to promote various reforms of the organization. But this did not work out at all," the expert explained. "In fact, we have to deal with a new version of the Russia-NATO Council. I think that it’s only a matter of time before Russia decides to pull out of it," Fenenko added. Vedomosti: What US Supreme Court decision on presidential immunity means for Trump The US Supreme Court has ruled that former President Donald Trump is not entitled to blanket immunity from prosecution. The court said in its July 1 ruling that ex-heads of state have full immunity from prosecution for actions that were within their constitutional powers as presidents, but not for private acts, Vedomosti writes.

Read also US Supreme Court rules Trump has partial immunity from prosecution