US Supreme Court rules Trump has partial immunity from prosecution

WASHINGTON, July 1. /TASS/. The US Supreme Court ruled that former US President Donald Trump, who is again running for the country's top public office, has partial immunity from prosecution.

"At least with respect to the president’s exercise of his core constitutional powers, this immunity must be absolute," the ruling said. "As for his remaining official actions, he is entitled to at least presumptive immunity."

There is no immunity for unofficial acts, the court determined.

The court also overturned a previous ruling by an appeals court that said Trump was not immune from prosecution in the case of alleged illegal attempts to hold on to power.