Two Syrian servicemen wounded in militant attack in Idlib

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Two Syrian servicemen were wounded when a sabotage and reconnaissance group of Syrian militants attacked government troops in the Saraqib district of the Idlib province, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Thursday.

"While repelling an attack of a sabotage and reconnaissance group comprising up to 30 militants, two Syrian servicemen were wounded in the Saraqib district of the Idlib province," Maj. Gen. Yury Popov said.

In a separate development, the Russian military police conducted patrol missions in the provinces of Raqqa and Al Hasakah, the official added.

Apart from that, five attacks on positions held by Syrian pro-government forces were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone. They were coming from areas in the Idlib province, held by the Jabhat al-Nusra and the Islamic Party of Turkestan [terrorist groups, both outlawed in Russia].