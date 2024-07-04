US national Woodland sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for attempted drug sale

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. US national Robert Woodland was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for attempted production and sale of drugs, the Moscow Prosecutor’s Office press office told TASS.

Woodland, 32, resident of the Perm Region, who has dual citizenship of Russia and the US, was found guilty over charges of attempted illegal sale of narcotic substance, carried out via communication networks and committed in an organized group and at a large scale.

During the hearing, the prosecutor asked for 12 years in a penal colony.

The investigation determined that, in April, 2023, Woodland joined an organized group, created for remote sale of drugs. The criminal case against the organizer and two other members of the group was separated into a different proceeding. Acting within the organized group, Woodland fetched a large cache of narcotic substance, hidden in a part in Mytischi, Moscow Region, for subsequent planting in smaller caches for end consumers.

He was unable to carry out his criminal plan, because he was detained during an attempt to plant a drug cache.