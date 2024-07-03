Hezbollah claims Israeli division headquarters in Golan Heights destroyed

BEIRUT, July 3. /TASS/. Hezbollah militants took the responsibility for the missile and mortar shelling of the headquarters of Israel’s 210th HaBashan Territorial Division, located on the Golan Heights, occupied from Syria.

"The Islamic resistance forces attacked the headquarters of the 210th HaBashan Territorial Division, located in Nafah, and the Israeli air defense command post in Kalya. Over 100 Katyusha multiple launch rocket system munitions were fired at these enemy targets," the militia said on its Telegram channel.

According to the statement, this operation was carried out in response to the assassination of Hezbollah military commander Mohammed Naame Nasser by an Israeli drone earlier on Wednesday.

In addition, the Shia militia used Bourkan missiles against the headquarters of the 769th Territorial Brigade in Qiryat Shemona Upper Galilee.

"Enemy forces suffered casualties as a result," the statement claims.

Previously, Hezbollah warned that Shia units will increase the frequency of operations against Israel in response to the elimination of the military commander.