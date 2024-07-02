Lukashenko sounds alarm on Ukrainian troop movements near Belarusian border

MINSK, July 2. /TASS/. Opponents of Belarus and Russia are trying to pull both countries into a conflict and escalate the situation to such an extent that "the entire world will shudder," Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"They are itching to get us involved in some conflict in order to spread us thin along this border and make our resistance impossible and drive the escalation to such an extent that the entire world will shudder. The situation is very serious and we absolutely cannot let our guard down," he said during a meeting in Minsk with Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin who had arrived in Belarus on the instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin to participate in festivities commemorating Independence Day and the 80th anniversary of Belarus’ liberation from Nazi invaders.

On June 1, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow is also concerned over the concentration of Ukrainian troops on the Belarusian border because Russia is Minsk’s ally. Replying to a question about possible interaction between Putin and Lukashenko on the matter, the Kremlin official noted that the two leaders "may do so if they find it necessary."

Earlier, Minsk reported Ukrainian troops amassing on the border with Belarus. General Chief-of-Staff Pavel Muraveiko noted the active movement of Ukrainian forces, periodic drone flights across the border and the activization of reconnaissance of Belarusian territory. In response, Minsk bolstered border protection, redeploying additional forces and means there.