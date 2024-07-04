Combating terrorism, national currencies: key takeaways from Putin’s SCO comments

ASTANA, July 4. /TASS/. The security of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) member states remains central to the organization’s mission. The association’s regional anti-terrorist agency will be revamped to this end, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council in Astana.

He stressed that the approved program of cooperation in this field will also contribute to the fight against separatism and extremism in the SCO space.

TASS has gathered the president's key statements.

Development of cooperation within the SCO

Russia attaches great importance to cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which "continues to develop progressively on the principles of equal rights, consideration of each other's interests, respect for cultural and civilizational diversity, and the search for collective solutions to pressing security issues."

A "really solid package of documents and decisions" has been prepared for approval by the current SCO Council of Heads of State, the implementation of which "will undoubtedly contribute to strengthening the role and influence" of the organization.

Security and combating terrorism

The security of the SCO member states remains a priority task. In order to fulfill it, the organization's regional anti-terrorist agency will be transformed into a "universal center that will deal with the entire spectrum of security threats."

The program of cooperation in this area approved at the SCO summit in Kazakhstan will also contribute to the fight against separatism and extremism in the SCO area.

The new security paradigm in Eurasia proposed by Russia is designed to replace "outdated Euro-Atlantic models."

Youth networks

The SCO Youth Council, established at Russia's initiative, plays a coordinating role in promoting dialogue among young people.

The member countries of the organization are consistently increasing cooperation on the cultural and humanitarian tracks: "The SCO University, which unites 77 universities from our countries, is doing good work."

Economic cooperation

"Close economic ties" in the SCO space are paying clear dividends for the participants of the organization: "The facts speak for themselves."

The draft decision on the development strategy of the association until 2035 outlines the prospects for further deepening cooperation not only in politics and security, but also in the economy, energy, agriculture, high technology and innovation: "This is important from the point of view of deepening practical cooperation in all areas within our organization's activities."

Multipolar world

Changes in the world order are occurring rapidly and irreversibly, "the multipolar world is officially here."

The SCO and BRICS "act as a powerful engine of global development processes and the establishment of true multipolarity."

Ukraine

The crisis in Ukraine arose due to "the absolutely unceremonious policy of the United States and its satellites."

The peace plan proposed by Russia would allow for an immediate cessation of fighting and the start of negotiations if Kiev and the West are ready.

The Middle East

History has shown the unviability of US attempts to "cut the Palestinian knot."

The use of national currencies

The SCO nations are increasing the use of national currencies in mutual settlements, "their share in Russia's commercial transactions with the members of the organization has already exceeded 92% in the first four months of 2024."