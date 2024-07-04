Russia ready to start producing short-range, medium-range missiles — Putin

ASTANA, July 4. /TASS/. Russia is ready from the industry’s point of view to start producing short-range and medium-range missiles in view of US actions, President Vladimir Putin told reporters after the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

"I said that in connection with the withdrawal of the United States from that treaty [the Intermediate Nuclear Force Treaty - TASS] and the announcement that they start production, we also consider that we have the right to begin research, development, and production in the future. We are carrying such research and development, we are ready to start production. We have already given relevant assignments to the industry as a matter of principle," the head of state said.

Moscow can give a mirror-like response in case US short-and medium-range missiles are placed in any region of the world, Putin noted. "Everything remains as we said," he added.