Russian air defense, fighter aircraft seriously reduced Ukraine’s capabilities — general

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Since the start of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine, Russian air defenses and fighter jets have seriously reduced strike capabilities of Ukraine’s armed forces, Russian Air and Missile Defense Forces Commander Lt. Gen. Andrey Semyonov said.

"Since the beginning of the special military operation, the air defense forces, along with the fighter aircraft of the Aerospace Forces, have significantly reduced Ukrainian strike capabilities," Semyonov, who is also deputy commander-in-chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces, said in his article.

In the conditions of ever increasing use by Ukrainian forces of modern missile weapons produced by NATO countries, air defense forces promptly develop methods and adapt air defense systems to counter enemy missile attacks, the Russian general added.