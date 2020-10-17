US intelligence interrogated RT reporter at New York airport for several hours - embassy

WASHINGTON, October 17. /TASS/. US intelligence services interrogated Konstantin Rozhkov, a Russian reporter working for RT channel, for several hours at the New York airport on Thursday, the Russian Embassy in Washington informed on Facebook on Friday, adding that the interrogation "has gone beyond regular procedure," and demanding an explanation from the US State Department over the incident.

"On October 15, Konstantin Rozhkov, a reporter with the RT channel, was subdued to an interrogation at the New York airport by US intelligence services that lasted for several hours. The Russian national came to the USA to shoot a documentary about America in the run-up to the presidential election," the message informs.

According to the embassy, the reporter was asked to "provide access to all existing electronic devices, and then to give an explanation to information available for public access, namely the Russian national’s Sputnik V (Russian vaccine against COVID-19 - TASS) shot and the text messages related to journalist activity."

According to the embassy, "the interrogation of a member of the Russia media went beyond regular procedure related to ensuring public security." "We consider the incident as a blatant attempt by the American government to pressure a representative of the media that provides an opportunity for the audience to see alternative views to those prevalent in the USA. We demand an explanation from the US State Department," the embassy stressed.