{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

US intelligence interrogated RT reporter at New York airport for several hours - embassy

Konstantin Rozhkov came to the USA to shoot a documentary about America in the run-up to the presidential election
© AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

WASHINGTON, October 17. /TASS/. US intelligence services interrogated Konstantin Rozhkov, a Russian reporter working for RT channel, for several hours at the New York airport on Thursday, the Russian Embassy in Washington informed on Facebook on Friday, adding that the interrogation "has gone beyond regular procedure," and demanding an explanation from the US State Department over the incident.

"On October 15, Konstantin Rozhkov, a reporter with the RT channel, was subdued to an interrogation at the New York airport by US intelligence services that lasted for several hours. The Russian national came to the USA to shoot a documentary about America in the run-up to the presidential election," the message informs.

According to the embassy, the reporter was asked to "provide access to all existing electronic devices, and then to give an explanation to information available for public access, namely the Russian national’s Sputnik V (Russian vaccine against COVID-19 - TASS) shot and the text messages related to journalist activity."

According to the embassy, "the interrogation of a member of the Russia media went beyond regular procedure related to ensuring public security." "We consider the incident as a blatant attempt by the American government to pressure a representative of the media that provides an opportunity for the audience to see alternative views to those prevalent in the USA. We demand an explanation from the US State Department," the embassy stressed.

This week in photos: Batman's bikes, Trump’s facemask toss, and a coronavirus-sniffing dog
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Read more
Reasoning behind EU sanctions over Navalny borders on absurd — Russian Mission to EU
As it was reported on Thursday, the European Union blacklisted a number of Russian nationals over the incident with opposition blogger Alexey Navalny
Read more
Kremlin: Russia will respond to new EU sanctions in line with its interests
The new restrictions against Russia are a deliberate unfriendly step, which lacks any logic, the spokesman told reporters
Read more
Russia is checking data on attacked object in Armenia
Earlier on Wednesday, Yerevan stated that Baku attacked military equipment in Armenian territory
Read more
Chechen head: Terrorists neutralized in Chechnya came from Syria to launch attacks
Earlier on Tuesday, a counter-terrorism operation was conducted in the capital of the North Caucasus republic
Read more
Russian unemployment problem rising, says Putin
At the same time, President Putin noted that both industrial and agricultural production is growing in Karachay-Cherkessia
Read more
Russia to make domestic engine for SSJ 100 and Be-200 planes by 2022
The head of the United Aircraft Corporation informed that the engine would be mounted on the aircraft in 2023
Read more
Russian Health Ministry registers two versions of Remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment
Earlier, some countries, including the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, Israel and the United Kingdom, cleared the use of Remdesivir for treatment of COVID-19 patients
Read more
Terrorists conspired to bomb Volgograd’s The Motherland Calls monument
On a map of Volgograd confiscated from the terrorists the monument was circled in black as a likely target of an act of sabotage
Read more
Ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy indicted for ‘criminal association’
BFM TV channel clarified that this is the first time this charge is brought against a former leader in French history
Read more
Karabakh’s losses in conflict are huge, Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan says
Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27
Read more
Dutch Foreign Ministry summons Russian envoy after MH17 consultations stopped
The minister added that his country "leaves all options on table for establishing the truth, achieving justice and holding all those involved accountable"
Read more
Russia’s new Doomsday plane to be based on Il-96-400M — source
Currently, an Il-80 plane is used for the purpose
Read more
Defunct Soviet satellite may collide with foreign rocket debris, says Roscosmos
The Cosmos-2004 satellite was orbited in 1989
Read more
Nagorno-Karabakh sees another day of heavy fighting — Armenia
At the talks, brokered by Russia and held in Moscow on October 9, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed a ceasefire
Read more
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine can be widely used domestically by early November
According to the investor, the vaccine production will be primarily targeted at covering domestic demand
Read more
Russia-EU relations unlikely to be good in foreseeable future, says Lavrov
The Minister underscored that Russia is interested in preservation of economic cooperation with the EU, based on mutual respect
Read more
Putin proposes to extend New START without preconditions for one year minimum
Putin has asked the Foreign Ministry to attempt to obtain from the US in the near future "some kind of a clear answer"
Read more
Yerevan says Karabakh army ready to deliver strikes at enemy deployed at border with Iran
The Armenian defense ministry informed that it was said to the Iranian side that the Azerbaijani army must relocate combat operations to a safe distance from the border with Iran
Read more
Putin introduces draft bill on creation of State Council to Russian parliament
The State Council will be headed by the Russian president. It will serve as an advisory body to the head of state
Read more
Moscow calls on German top diplomat to refrain from meddling in Belarus’ affairs
Read more
No US presidential candidate can relaunch ties with Russia - speaker
Valentina Matviyenko recalled the Russian position that Moscow will work with any president elected by the American people
Read more
Press review: Russia doubts Turkish peace plan and foils Trump’s ploy for election points
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, October 15
Read more
Russia to respond to EU sanctions over Navalny case proportionately — Lavrov
The top diplomat stressed that Germany had no intention of presenting any facts in defiance of all international legal obligations
Read more
Putin supports idea authorizing Ukrainian plants to export goods to Russia
The government will prepare required documents if the President approves the proposal to authorize supplies of goods to Russia for the above companies, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said
Read more
Ten armored personnel carriers arrive in Central African Republic from Russia
The armored personnel carriers were delivered from Russia by an Antonov-124 Ruslan cargo plane
Read more
EU bans entry to FSB director, other Russian officials over Navalny incident
The sanctions list includes a research institute for organic chemistry and technology, with which EU businesses will be banned from maintaining any ties
Read more
Azerbaijan seizes control of over 40 settlements in Karabakh, Aliyev claims
Azeri leader noted that the main goal is to capture strategic heights, which, in his opinion, makes it possible to control vast territories
Read more
Russian citizen arrested in US as part of cyber fraud, money laundering case
Russian diplomats are providing consular assistance to Boyko, the Russian embassy in Washington said
Read more
Kyrgyzstan’s President Sooronbay Jeenbekov resigns
The outgoing leader said he did not want to go down in Kyrgyzstan’s history as a president who shed blood and shot at his own citizens
Read more
Russian cosmonauts trace air leak aboard orbital outpost with tea bag
The tea bag’s sway in zero gravity conditions towards the air leak was registered by cameras
Read more
‘Nonsense about 'Russian agents' not worth reading’: Kremlin slams Western media claims
The spokesman was asked to comment on a publication in the US media claiming that Andrey Derkach, a member of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada, was a Russian agent
Read more
Sales at Hainan's duty free stores up by 136,9% during the 'golden week' in China
The province's duty free policy is not only helping to turn Hainan into an international center for tourism and consumption, but is also helping to build the island's free trade port
Read more
Cosmonauts aboard space station to patch up possible air leak with foam
Fracture is considered as the likely cause of the air leak aboard the orbital outpost, according to the crew
Read more
Russian observers can monitor ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, Lavrov says
According to Lavrov, the ceasefire control mechanism should function along the line of contact of Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Soyuz manned spacecraft docks to space station, setting record by speed of flight
The crew will spend 177 days in outer space
Read more
‘Packing a solid punch’: August drills ‘talked sense’ into foreign forces, Lukashenko says
Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus stated that there was foreign interference in the country’s internal affairs, due to which full-scale tactical military drills were launched on August 28-31
Read more
US claims of Russia’s alleged readiness to freeze nuclear arsenals unscrupulous — Lavrov
The top diplomat pointed out that Washington would like to count all nuclear warheads but, most importantly, leaves means of their delivery outside the talks
Read more
Putin, Erdogan call for activation of political process on Nagorno-Karabakh
Vladimir Putin has also expressed serious concern over the participation of Middle Eastern militants in the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Oxygen supply system breaks down on space station
The Flight Control Center said that no measures were required
Read more
Russia proud of its COVID-19 vaccine not smearing foreign ones — Kremlin
The spokesman stressed that it is incorrect to speak about competition proper in the coronavirus vaccine development field
Read more
Russia disagrees with Turkish idea that military solution in Karabakh possible — Lavrov
The top diplomat noted that Moscow remains in contact with Ankara on the Karabakh situation
Read more
WHO names Remdesivir among medicines not efficient against coronavirus
The study, which spans more than 30 countries, looked at the effects of these treatments on overall mortality, initiation of ventilation, and duration of hospital stay
Read more
Russia’s Tu-160 bombers conduct 12-hour mission over northern seas
According to the Defence Ministry, MiG-31 fighter jets of the Russian naval air force accompanied the bombers along certain sections of their route along with Eurofighter Typhoon fighters of the UK’s Royal Air Force and F-16 of the Royal Norwegian Air Force
Read more
Militants from EU and North Africa killed in explosion at depot with chemicals in Syria
Chemicals were being prepared for use in provocations
Read more
Turkey closes airspace for transporting humanitarian cargoes to Armenia — Yerevan
The Los Angeles-Yerevan flight by Qatar Airways scheduled for October 15 to deliver humanitarian cargo to the country was obstructed by Ankara, according to earlier data
Read more
Air leak rate aboard space station drops after crew patches up fracture
The air pressure inside the orbital outpost continues falling, cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin reported to Russia’s Flight Control Center
Read more
Weapons embargo against Iran not linked with nuclear deal — diplomat
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stressed that the term of the restrictions had expired
Read more
Germany tries to disguise its course for destruction of relations with Russia — diplomat
The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman bashed Heiko Maas’ public statements claiming that Russian officials allegedly said blogger Navalny had poisoned himself
Read more
Turkey strikes three targets with S-400 missile system in drills
Read more
Russia’s top brass kicks off drills in Caspian Sea
The exercise involves six Russian warships, seven aircraft and over 400 troops, according to the Defense Ministry
Read more