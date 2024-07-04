US, UK delivered 19 strikes on Yemen in one week — Houthi leader

DUBAI, July 5. /TASS/. The US and UK military delivered 19 strikes targeting the territory of Yemen over the past week, the leader of the Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement, Abdel Malek al-Houthi, said in a televised address, aired by Al Masirah.

Al-Houthi did not elaborate on the consequences of the strikes. Nevertheless, he advised Arab and Muslim countries to show caution so that Washington could not launch its attacks on Yemen from their sovereign territories.

Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the group said they would strike Israeli territory and prevent ships affiliated with that country from passing through the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait until the operation in the Palestinian enclave ended. The Houthis have been attacking civilian ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November. On March 14, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said the group will attack Israeli-linked ships sailing across the Indian Ocean to the Cape of Good Hope.

In response to these attacks, the US and UK announced Operation Prosperity Guardian to ensure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. Afterward, the UK and US started carrying out regular strikes on Houthi military sites in various Yemeni provinces.