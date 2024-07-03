Tucker Carlson announces interview with Zelensky

NEW YORK, July 4. /TASS/. US journalist Tucker Carlson previewed an interview with Vladimir Zelensky, whose term as the Ukrainian president expired on May 21.

"Looks like we’ve got the Zelensky interview. We’ve been trying for two years, and with particular intensity after interviewing [Russian President Vladimir Putin] in February," the US journalist said.

In his words, the goal of the interview is to bring the US public much-needed information about the conflict that is reshaping Washington’s position in global affairs.

The exact date when the interview will be published was not disclosed.