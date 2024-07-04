Bank of Russia has all data of OTC operations for currency rates

ST. PETERSBURG, July 4. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has all the data on over-the-counter (OTC) operations to form currency rates, Governor of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina told reporters on the sidelines of the Financial Congress of the Bank of Russia.

"We have the complete data about over-the-counter operations in daily conditions. We understand concerns of the market as regards the rate forming transparency. We are going to post detailed methodology in the near time. We are not going to make any fundamental changes thus far because, in our opinion, this method reflects the economic value of the ruble against these currencies, but we are certainly ready to clarify, we will monitor and make revisions if necessary, to prevent the possible manipulation of rates," Nabiullina said.

The Financial Congress of the Bank of Russia is the Russia’s largest annual international financial forum. TASS is the general information partner of the congress.