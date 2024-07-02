MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Moscow’s special military operation will end in 2024 and the enemy can sense that the end is near, Major General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, said.

"We intend to end the special military operation this year. <...> I am pretty sure that we will end it this fall. I said this in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Our enemy can already sense this," Alaudinov told Channel One.

According to him, officials in Kiev have figured out that the war is nearing an end. In this regard, Alaudinov pointed out that Vladimir Zelensky’s wife Yelena had spent war "earnings" on a luxury car, which, however, "will in no way help them."