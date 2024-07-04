Russia strikes Ukrainian military-industrial sites, oil refinery over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russian forces struck two Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises, an oil refinery and a warehouse storing attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck two military-industrial enterprises, an oil refinery and a fuel depot supplying Ukrainian army units, a workshop for producing and a warehouse for storing attack UAVs," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North strikes six Ukrainian brigades in Kharkov area over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted casualties on six Ukrainian army brigades and destroyed a Grad multiple launch rocket system in the Kharkov area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 57th motorized infantry, 92nd assault, 125th and 127th territorial defense, 13th and 17th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Volchansk, Vesyoloye, Russkaya Lozovaya, Neskuchnoye and Tsirkuny in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kharkov direction over the past 24 hours totaled as many as 225 personnel, a pickup truck, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, a 203mm Pion self-propelled artillery gun, a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 600 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 600 casualties on the Ukrainian army and destroyed three enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 14th, 66th, 115th and 116th mechanized, 77th airmobile and 117th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Makeyevka, Stelmakhovka and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Sinkovka and Petropavlovka in the Kharkov Region and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled three counterattacks by assault groups of the 117th territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 600 personnel, an armored combat vehicle and two motor vehicles, it specified.

In counterbattery fire, Russian troops destroyed a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, two 122mm D-30 howitzers and a UK-made 105mm L119 artillery gun, the ministry said.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed three field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 630 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 630 casualties on the Ukrainian army in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 30th, 54th and 72nd mechanized, 143rd infantry, 46th and 81st airmobile, 5th and 80th assault, 109th and 119th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Georgiyevka, Serebryanka, Minkovka, Spornoye, Krasnogorovka, Katerinovka and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic. In addition, they repulsed five counterattacks by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 10th mountain assault and 79th air assault brigades," the ministry said.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to 630 personnel, four armored combat vehicles and 12 motor vehicles," it said.

In counterbattery fire, Russian forces destroyed a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a US-made 105mm M119 artillery gun, a UK-manufactured 105mm L119 artillery gun and two electronic warfare stations, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed 11 field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 490 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 490 casualties on the Ukrainian army and destroyed three enemy tanks in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 24th and 41st mechanized, 109th and 129th territorial defense and 2nd National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Mikhailovka, Novgorodskoye and Toretsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed six counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 31st and 47th mechanized and 95th air assault brigades and the Interior Ministry’s Lyut assault brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past day amounted to 490 personnel, three tanks, two motor vehicles, three 122mm D-30 howitzers and a 100mm Rapira anti-tank gun, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East repulses three Ukrainian counterattacks over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East repulsed three Ukrainian army counterattacks and inflicted roughly 140 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 58th motorized infantry, 116th, 120th and 123rd territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Konstantinopol, Bogatyr, Neskuchnoye and Storozhevoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novosyolovka in the Zaporozhye Region. In addition, they repulsed three counterattacks by formations of the 108th and 129th territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past day totaled as many as 140 personnel, eight motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer and two UK-made 155mm FH70 howitzers, it specified.

Russia’s Dnepr Battlegroup strikes three Ukrainian brigades over past day

Russia’s Dnepr Battlegroup inflicted casualties on three Ukrainian army brigades in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Dnepr Battlegroup units inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 141st infantry, 128th mountain assault and 35th marine infantry brigades in areas near the settlements of Zherebyanki and Nesteryanka in the Zaporozhye Region and Tokarevka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

Russia’s Dnepr Battlegroup inflicts 140 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Dnepr Battlegroup inflicted roughly 140 casualties on the Ukrainian army in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to 140 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, four motor vehicles, four US-made 155mm M777 howitzers, a 152mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery gun, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and a Giatsint-B field gun," the ministry said.

Russia’s strike destroys Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet at military airfield

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet at a military airfield over the past day, the ministry reported.

"A Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 aircraft was destroyed at its base airfield," the ministry said.

Russian forces also inflicted casualties on Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in 128 areas over the past day, it specified.

Russian air defenses destroy 37 Ukrainian UAVs, 14 HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 37 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), a Hammer smart bomb and 14 HIMARS rockets over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 37 unmanned aerial vehicles, a French-made Hammer guided aerial bomb, a US-manufactured HARM anti-radar missile and 14 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 626 Ukrainian warplanes, 277 helicopters, 27,197 unmanned aerial vehicles, 537 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,499 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,364 multiple rocket launchers, 11,326 field artillery guns and mortars and 23,318 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.