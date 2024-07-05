Ukraine uses ATACMS missiles against civilian targets as well — Russian general

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Ukraine is using US-made ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads not just against troops, but also against civilian facilities in Russia as well in an attempt to intimidate its people, Russian Air and Missile Defense Forces Commander Lt. Gen. Andrey Semyonov said in an article.

"US-supplied ATACMS operational-tactical missiles fly to the target at a high speed of more than 3,000 km/h along a complex ballistic trajectory and perform an anti-missile maneuver in the final stretch of the flight. They are equipped with cluster warheads and are used not only against troops, but also against civilian sites in order to intimidate the people of our country," said Semyonov, who is also deputy commander-in-chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

In his words, the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, is the US weapons system that is most often used by Ukrainian forces. Its rockets are also equipped with cluster warheads and GPS-adjusted inertial navigation systems.

"British and French air-launched cruise missiles, the Storm Shadow and SCALP-EG, are capable of stealthy, low-altitude flight to the target of attack, terrain envelopment and precise targeting due to trajectory adjustment through the satellite navigation systems of the US and its allies," the Russian general added.