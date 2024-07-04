Reasonable people in West to consider Putin’s plan in the future — Kremlin spokesman

ASTANA, July 4. /TASS/. The statements made by Kiev and Western states, who rejected Vladimir Putin’s peace plan, are short-sighted, but reasonable people will consider Moscow’s proposals in the future, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov asserted, speaking to reporters.

"This plan has been cemented, it has been voiced," the spokesman noted. "You and I, we have heard the statements from Kiev, from Western capitals, which called it an ultimatum and completely, totally rejected it. We consider it a short-sighted decision."

Meanwhile, according to Peskov, "this does not mean that more reasonable people in the collective West and in Ukraine itself have not considered this plan."

"We are certain that someone will likely consider it," Peskov added.