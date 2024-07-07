Pentagon to release new data on Sentinel missile development next week

WASHINGTON, July 7. /TASS/. The US Department of Defense (DOD) will release an update on the Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile next week, the department’s spokesperson told TASS.

"DOD is scheduled to provide information regarding the Sentinel program early next week," the spokesperson noted.

The Reuters news agency said earlier that the development program for this missile became almost $65 bln more expensive. The US plans to introduce the Sentinel into service to replace the Minuteman III missile. According the Pentagon, the missile will be deployed in 2031 at the earliest.