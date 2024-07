MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Firefighters have extinguished the open fire of the forest cover near Alushta in Crimea, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies told TASS.

"The open fire of the forest cover was eliminated in Alushta. According to updated information, the fire area stood at 4,172 sq m," the ministry said.

The fire outbreak occurred earlier at the gas distributor near Alushta. It was eliminated later but the fire spread to the forest.