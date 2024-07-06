Gas distributor on fire in Crimea

SIMFEROPOL, July 7. /TASS/. The fire broke out at the gas distributor near the Crimean city of Alushta, the press service of the regional main department of the Ministry of Emergencies told reporters.

A report was received "on the fire outbreak at the gas distributor at the address: Vinogradnoye village, Alushta municipal district," the press service said.

Thirty-four people and eleven vehicles are engaged in fire extinguishing. "An airmobile task force was got ready," the press service added.

Head of the Alushta administration Galina Ogneva warned about possible gas supply shutoff. "A gas pipeline accident occurred in the area of Vinogradnoye village. In this regard, complete or partial limitation of gas supply to consumers of the municipality is possible on July 7," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

Later the fire was extinguished, head of the local administration Galina Ogneva told TASS.

"The fire was extinguished, as I was told. The progress in networks recovery will be known later," she added.