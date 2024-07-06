Russia’s nuclear doctrine may become more specific over time — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that certain changes may appear in Russia’s nuclear doctrine over time if Moscow’s opponents continue to aggravate the situation.

In an interview with the International Affairs journal, he noted that Russia’s approach to the issue may change if its adversaries continue the escalation.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the discussion of updating Russia’s nuclear doctrine in accordance with the current situation was underway.