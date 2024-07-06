Chechnya’s Kadyrov meets with Ingushetia’s Kalimatov

GROZNY, July 6. /TASS/. Chechnya’s head Ramzan Kadyrov visited Ingushetia and met with the region’s head, Mahmud-Ali Kalimatov, according to photos posted by Kadyrov’s aide to Instagram ((banned in Russia as it’s owned by Meta Corporation, which is designated as an extremist organization in Russia).

Kadyrov stopped in Ingushetia on his way back from North Ossetia where he attended a ceremony held on the occasion of that region’s 100th anniversary.

Kalimatov said the meeting was held in a friendly atmosphere.

"Today I hosted the Chechen Republic’s head, Ramzan Kadyrov, and prime minister, Magomed Daudov. I was glad to meet the guests and communicate with them in a warm and friendly atmosphere," he said on Telegram.