Georgia’s Defense Ministry regrets its joint exercise with US postponed indefinitely

TBILISI, July 5. /TASS/. Georgia’s Defense Ministry regrets that the joint exercise with the United States has been postponed indefinitely, the ministry said in a statement.

The US Department of Defense said earlier on Friday that the iteration of joint exercise Noble Partner of the United States and Georgia, scheduled for the summer of 2024, had been postponed indefinitely due a review of bilateral strategic cooperation.

"We regret regarding the statement of the United States Department of Defense on the indefinite postponement of multinational exercise Noble Partner 2024," the statement said. The document emphasizes that the Georgian-US exercises are beneficial for both countries.