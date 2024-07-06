Orban says his visit to Moscow aimed to find path toward peace in Ukraine

GENEVA, July 6. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said his trip to Moscow on July 5 for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed to find a path toward peace in Ukraine as soon as possible.

"I am criticized that I am a friend of Putin, but I am a friend of the Hungarians first. Second, I am a friend of peace. That’s very important. I am a friend of peace. The reason why I am negotiating with Putin is because I’m looking for the shortest and quickest way how to stop this war," he told the Swiss news outlet Die Weltwoche.

Orban highlighted he was the first Western leader to visit Moscow since April 2022.