Major powers to arrange talks between Russia, Ukraine — Hungarian PM

BUDAPEST, July 5. /TASS/. Budapest realizes that it will be major powers that will arrange talks between Russia and Ukraine but it would like to encourage the parties to the conflict to make peace, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"Hungary is aware of its place and weight; it will be big countries that will handle big talks," he told the Kossuth radio station.

Meanwhile, Orban pointed out that Hungary "would like to encourage the parties" to launch talks. According to the Hungarian prime minister, this was the goal of his July 2 visit to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, where he met with the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky.