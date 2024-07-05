Russian forces slowly advance in all areas of special operation — senior officer

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russian forces are slowly making headway in all areas of the special military operation, said Major General Apty Alaudinov, a deputy chief at the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces.

"It is in all areas that Russian Defense Ministry units are advancing, flushing out and destroying the enemy," the officer, who also commands the Akhmat special force unit said on Chechnya’s Grozny television.

He said Akhmat units had spent about a month in the Kharkov area. Thanks to joint assault operations of various Russian units in Volchansk, a great number of enemy personnel and equipment were destroyed over the past month, according to Alaudinov.

"I think we will see more results in the near future, which, in principle, already lead us to the logical completion of the special operation. I think that we will finish the special operation this year. In general, there is not a single area where the enemy could say that they gained some advantage or were able to gain ground, or made our units retreat," he said.

He also said Ukrainian forces pulled all their resources and reserves from all other directions and deployed them to the Kharkov area.