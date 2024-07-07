French Prime Minister voted in second round of early elections — BFM TV

PARIS, July 7. /TASS/. French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal voted in the second round of early elections to the National Assembly, lower house of parliament, BFM TV reported.

At a polling station in the commune of Vanves on the upper reaches of the Seine, the Prime Minister, who came to the polls on foot, refused to talk to journalists waiting for him at the entrance. He submitted his ballot without comment.

Attal, 35, has headed the government since January 2024. According to tradition, the current prime minister resigns after the completion of parliamentary elections, giving way to a new government. However, observers do not rule out that due to the proximity of the Olympic Games and the beginning of the process of drawing up a new budget, Attal's cabinet may remain in power for some more time until the end of negotiations between other parties. According to the latest polls, none of the three main political blocs will receive the absolute majority of seats (289 out of 577 seats needed to form a capable government).

On June 9, French President Emmanuel Macron decided to dissolve the National Assembly after the defeat of his supporters in the elections to the European Parliament. According to the results of the first round of early elections to the National Assembly, held on June 30, the National Rally party came out ahead with 33% of the votes. The leftist alliance New Popular Front received 28% of the vote, while the presidential coalition Together for the Republic received 20% of the vote. The turnout in the first round, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, was 66.7%, which is the highest figure since 1997.