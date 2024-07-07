BELGOROD, July 7. /TASS/. Forty unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Ukrainian armed forces attacked the Belgorod region over the past 24 hours, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced in his Telegram channel.

"One aircraft-type UAV was launched into the city of Belgorod, which was shot down by an air defense system. There were no consequences on the ground. In the Belgorod region, the villages of Razumnoye, Severny, the villages of Blizhnoe, Pushkarnoye, Sevryukovo, Solokhi, Khokhlovo and Shchetinovka came under enemy attacks. Over the past 24 hours 26 munitions were fired during one attack and eight UAVs were shot down by the air defense system," he wrote.

In the Valuysky district, the village of Novopetrovka was attacked with the help of an UAV. In the Volokonovsky district, the Ukrainian forces fired 36 munitions at the village of Stariy a FPV drone. Two drones were shot down by the air defense system over the Yakovlevsky urban district. In the Grayvoronsky district, 43 munitions were fired during five attacks in the villages of Golovchino, Bezymeno, Kozinka, Mokraya Orlovka and Poroz, and attacks by eight UAVs were registered. "Six private houses in the village of Bezymene were completely destroyed," the governor said.

In the Krasnoyaruzhsky region, attacks by four UAVs and two ammunition were registered. "Four private households and four cars were damaged, one of which was completely burned," Gladkov said.

In the Prokhorovsky district, the Ukrainian armed forces launched two UAVs in the village of Prokhorovka and the village of Beregovoye-Pervoye.

In the Shebekinsky urban district, the city of Shebekino, the villages of Voznesenovka, Murom, Rzhevka, Novaya Tavolzhanka, the villages of Balki and Mukhin were attacked by 12 suicide drones.

"One enemy aircraft-type UAV was shot down over the territory of the district. Two private households, a passenger car, a tractor, a combine harvester, electricity and gas supply lines, a non-residential building, a warehouse of an agricultural enterprise, a road surface and the gate of a private household were damaged," the governor said.