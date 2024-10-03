BRUSSELS, October 3. /TASS/. Former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg may deserve life imprisonment under Belgian laws for his actions, which included orchestrating the conflict in Ukraine, Belgian lawyer Philippe Vanlangendonck said.

Vanlangendonck represents French researcher and publicist Patrick Pasin, who earlier filed a lawsuit against former NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg for his role in unleashing the conflict in Ukraine, which jeopardized the security of all NATO member states and their citizens.

"We are talking about very serious charges. Belgian law provides for the possibility of life imprisonment for them (such crimes - TASS), as there is no death penalty in Belgium," he said. The lawyer also pointed out that any individual or organization affected by the Ukrainian conflict could join this investigation.