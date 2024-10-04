Kiev sends team of foreign medics to near Seversk in DPR — expert

LUGANSK, October 4. /TASS/. A team of foreign volunteer medics arrived to near Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"The arrival of five English-speaking medics was registered near the settlement of Minkovka, with a view to providing assistance to a unit of Ukrainian military medics there for free," Marochko said, citing his sources.

​​​​​"The team brought its own equipment, it is well-equipped and seems to have extensive experience in working in a combat zone," he added.