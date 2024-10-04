Russian drone wipes out Ukrainian UAV operator crew, artillery piece in Sumy Region

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russian forces have destroyed a Ukrainian drone operator crew and an artillery piece using an Inokhodets strike unmanned aerial vehicle, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Battlegroup North service members conducting a reconnaissance operation detected the firing position of a Ukrainian artillery piece and a drone operator crew in a wooded area in the Sumy Region," the statement reads. "A direct missile strike by an Inokhodets strike unmanned aerial vehicle wiped out the Ukrainian artillery piece and the drone operator crew," the ministry added.

The Russian Defense Ministry also posted footage showing the destruction of the targets.