UN aware of Russia’s invitation for Guterres to attend BRICS summit — spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS, October 4. /TASS/. The United Nations is aware of an invitation for Secretary General Antonio Guterres to attend the upcoming BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan, the UN chief’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters in response to a TASS question.

"We're aware of the invitation. I don't have any information to share with you on any further travel," he said.

Vladimir Kuznetsov, head of the UN information center in Moscow, said earlier that Russia had sent an invitation to Guterres to take part in the BRICS summit in Kazan.

This year, Russia holds the rotating BRICS chairmanship. It includes over 200 events and will culminate in the group’s summit in Kazan on October 22-24.