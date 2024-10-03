Kazakhstan asks Russia for clarifications after request to suspend grain deliveries

ASTANA, October 3. /TASS/. The Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan has sent a letter to Russia’s Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) asking to provide facts about the violations after the Russian side proposed to suspend the issuance of phytosanitary certificates for grain, tomatoes, peppers, and sunflower seeds exported to Russia, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ermek Kenzhekhanuly told reporters.

"We have asked Rosselkhoznadzor in a reply letter to provide us with confirming facts about the violations found," he said, adding that "no relevant violations were found on our part during the export."

Earlier, Rosselkhoznadzor approached the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan with a proposal to suspend the issuance of phytosanitary certificates for grain, tomatoes, peppers, and sunflower seeds "in connection with the increase in the number of detections of quarantine objects for member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union in quarantine products shipped from the Republic of Kazakhstan to the territory of Russia."