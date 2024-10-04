WASHINGTON, October 4. /TASS/. The US administration is unwilling to discuss the Kiev government’s incursion into Russia’s borderline region of Kursk, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told reporters.

"Washington officials prefer not to discuss with us the pointless Ukrainian provocative act in the Kursk Region, where villages were destroyed and ordinary civilians were killed. At the same time, not a single word of condemnation came from Washington. The [US] administration was also reluctant to discuss this subject during personal meetings," Antonov said. "There was no compassion, not a single word of sympathy."

The head of the Russian diplomatic mission said he "managed to speak with several former officials," and "the question about the true goals of the Ukrainian government is being asked more and more often, particularly as arms supplies to the corrupt [Kiev] regime are getting larger and larger."

A massive attack by the Ukrainian military on the Kursk Region began on August 6. A federal level state of emergency is in effect there. The residents of border areas are being evacuated to safety. According to the Russian Investigative Committee, more than 8,000 residents were recognized as victims in the ongoing criminal investigation.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost more than 19,800 troops and 135 tanks since the beginning of hostilities. The operation to wipe out the Ukrainian incursion is continuing.