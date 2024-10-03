Russian Aerospace Forces hit four militant bases in Syria

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces have carried out airstrikes on four militant bases in the desert areas of Syria's Homs and Deir Ezzor governorates over the past 24 hours, a senior officer of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Enemy Parties in the Syrian Arab Republic said.

"The Russian Aerospace Forces launched strikes on four identified locations of militants who came out of the Al-Tanf zone," Captain 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk, the center’s deputy head, said.

According to him, the terrorist groups Jabhat al-Nusra and the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (both banned in Russia) shelled government forces in the Idlib de-escalation zone five times over the past 24 hours.

Ignasyuk added that the aviation of the pro-American anti-terrorist coalition violated the Syrian airspace in the Al-Tanf zone 14 times in the past day. During the day, the coalition also recorded three cases of violations of the December 9, 2019 deconfliction protocols, related to uncoordinated drone flights with the Russian side.

In addition, the center's representatives held a humanitarian action in the Aleppo governorate. "Three hundred food packages with a total weight of 2.9 tons were distributed," the defense official concluded.