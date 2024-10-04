US to do everything to hush up involvement in attacks on Lebanon — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/ Washington will go to great lengths to sweep under the carpet its involvement in the attacks on Lebanon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an article entitled The UN: to Be a Center for Coordinating the Actions of Nations Again, uploaded to the Foreign Ministry's website.

"The inhuman attack on Lebanon, in which civilian technology was used as a lethal weapon, is yet another glaring example of terrorist methods employed as a means of achieving political aims. This crime must be investigated immediately. Already now we cannot ignore numerous publications in the media, including those in Europe and the US, testifying to Washington’s certain degree of involvement or, at least, awareness of preparations for the terrorist attack," Lavrov said. "We understand that the Americans always deny everything and will do everything this time again to cover up the hard facts."

He stated that this was exactly what the US did in response to irrefutable evidence of its involvement in terrorist attacks against the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

"By the way, these gas pipelines were a perfect symbol of 'global cooperation' the UN secretary-general dreams of," Lavrov emphasized. "As a result of their destruction, the competitiveness of the European Union in the global economy has been undermined for many years to the benefit of the United States."

"The West is responsible for the concealment of the truth about the organizers of many other heinous crimes, including the bloody provocation in the Kiev suburb of Bucha in April 2022 and a series of poisonings of Russian citizens in England and Germany," Lavrov pointed out.

On September 17 and 18, Lebanon saw a spate of explosions of communication devices. On the first day, dozens of pagers blew up almost simultaneously in different parts of the country. According to the Health Ministry, 12 people including 2 children were killed, and more than 2,000 others wounded and taken to hospital. The next day, radios, telephones, as well as solar cell panel and lithium-ion battery-powered devices exploded in several areas of Lebanon. The second attack killed 25 and injured 608.