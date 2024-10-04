Provocations against Belarus draw Baltic states, Poland into conflict, says FSB chief

ASTANA, October 4. /TASS/. Provocations by Ukraine and its handlers at the Belarusian borders indicate intentions to draw the Baltic states and Poland into the conflict, Director of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of CIS Security and Intelligence Agencies on Friday.

The actions by the Kiev regime and its handlers at the Belarusian borders are clearly inflammatory, he stressed.

"The concentration of Ukrainian forces at the republic’s borders, numerous incidents with Ukrainian drones in its airspace, the recruitment of Belarusian citizens into various nationalist formations of the Ukrainian army and intensified subversive work of Ukrainian intelligence services against Belarus pursue the same goal: to escalate the conflict, into which both the Baltic states and Poland will be drawn," the FSB chief stressed.

The West’s increasing pressure on Moldova to force Chisinau into open confrontation with Russia also poses a serious threat, he said.

"The European Union and NATO link further financial aid and the prospects of the country’s Eurointegration with the inclusion of its territory in the logistics of military supplies to Ukraine and a final solution of the Transnistrian issue," Bortnikov stressed.

"We hope that the current Moldovan leadership will display common sense and will not exchange the country’s sovereignty and security for situational political benefits," the FSB chief said.