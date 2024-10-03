West destroying Russian projectiles over Ukraine would involve US in war — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, October 4. /TASS/. Western military destroying Russian projectiles over Ukraine would be an involvement of the United States in the conflict, Washington believes that Kiev can defend itself, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said at a regular briefing for reporters.

When asked to comment on the possibility of shooting down Russian projectiles from Poland or Romania, she said: "That would be involving us in a war in a different way. And right now, we feel that Ukraine has been able to successfully defend against Russian strikes." "We're going to continue to make sure that they have the support that they need to do that," Singh pointed out.

Reporters also asked her if Western countries could help intercept projectiles and drones over Ukraine, as is the case with Israel. "We are talking about two very different landscapes and battlefields. The president [US leader Joe Biden] at the very beginning <...> has directed this department to provide Ukraine what it needs on the battlefield. They have been very successful in employing whether it be air defenses or other capabilities, to continue to take back their territory. <...> The president has made a commitment that the United States is not putting boots on the ground into Ukraine. But we are supporting Ukraine in their efforts to take back their sovereign territory," the spokeswoman said.

In mid-September, Polish authorities said they were ready to shoot down missiles in the airspace over Ukraine because they consider the approach of missiles to their borders a threat and are guided by the provisions of the constitution. Commenting on similar statements earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Warsaw's intention shows that Poland sees western Ukraine as its integral part.